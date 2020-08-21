J-K reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 31,371

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 654 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 31,371, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the new cases reported today, 114 are from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir division. The death toll is at 593, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir reported.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)