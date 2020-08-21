Left Menu
Development News Edition

Party-ruled civic bodies to soon start de-sealing of residential properties: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said the party-ruled civic bodies will soon start de-sealing of thousands of residential properties sealed under directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:41 IST
Party-ruled civic bodies to soon start de-sealing of residential properties: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said the party-ruled civic bodies will soon start de-sealing of thousands of residential properties sealed under directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. At a press briefing, Gupta and his predecessor as well as northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari also welcomed the apex court's directions to the monitoring committee last week.

The Supreme Court had last week said encroachment is a matter of concern but the monitoring committee, set up in 2006 to identify unauthorised structures and check misuse of residential properties in Delhi, "cannot exceed its power" and take any action beyond its authorisation. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had said at no point of time, the apex court has empowered the monitoring committee to take action with regard to "residential premises not used for commercial purpose" and it is not authorised to take action concerning residential premises situated on private land. The committee supervised the sealing drive against violations of Delhi's Master Plan, undertaken by the municipal corporations, started in 2017.

"We have directed the three municipal corporations to immediately start the de-sealing process. It will benefit 6,000 residential properties sealed under directions of the monitoring committee," Gupta said. Delhi BJP has been "opposing" the work done by the monitoring committee "outside its jurisdiction" since the beginning, Gupta said.

He said the three municipal corporations should form a help desk and start working on the process of de-sealing. Mayors of BJP-ruled north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations, Jai Prakash, Anamika Mithlesh and Nirmal Jain, respectively, were present during the press conference. Tiwari who had faced contempt action for breaking seal of a property in Gokalpur in 2018, alleged that the monitoring committee worked in a "pick and choose" manner.

"Despite several complaints by me, it did not take any action on unauthorised construction of thousands of houses on Yamuna floodplain in Okhla," he said. Tiwari demanded that Rs one lakh each deposited by owners of thousands of sealed properties should also be returned.

Both Gupta and Tiwari said the monitoring committee has become "irrelevant" as a special task force has been formed to deal with the issue of encroachment in Delhi..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Broadway's Tony awards to be awarded in digital ceremony this fall

The Tony awards, the annual honors celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organizers said in a statement on Friday. The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinit...

Encroachment removed from Rs 195-cr govt land in Noida

Illegal occupation was cleared from around 39,000 sq metre government land pegged worth Rs 195 crore in two villages of Noida on Friday, officials said. The land concerned is in Momnathan and Kondali Bangar villages which had been encroache...

DDMA allows weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday on trial basis

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Friday allowed weekly markets to open on trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing and manda...

Postmaster says ballots number 1 priority, but details no plan

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressed by senators over campaign season mail disruptions, said Friday he was unaware of some recent changes by his agency until they sparked a public uproar. But he also said he has no plans to restore mailb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020