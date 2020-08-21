Woman drowns, girl missing as boat capsizes in Bihar

A woman drowned and a girl went missing after a country boat capsized in Baghmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place near Benipur village under Aurai block of the district when the country boat ferrying 10 persons capsized in river Baghmati, Aurai Circle Officer (CO) Gyanand said, adding that eight persons swam to safety while one woman drowned and a girl went missing.

The people on the boat had gone for getting cattle feed. The boat capsized due to heavy easterly wind, he said, adding that local divers fished out the body of a woman who has been identified as Shanti Devi (60). The divers have not been able to recover the body of the girl, the CO said.