Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi cop fatally shot man as he was filming him while drinking in uniform: Police

A day after a Delhi Police head constable was arrested in connection with a murder case, police found that the accused fired at the victim as he was video-recording the policemen while they were drinking in uniform, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:34 IST
Delhi cop fatally shot man as he was filming him while drinking in uniform: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after a Delhi Police head constable was arrested in connection with a murder case, police found that the accused fired at the victim as he was video-recording the policemen while they were drinking in uniform, officials said on Thursday. Surender (47), posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, was arrested after he fired two shots at a 28-year-old man with his service pistol on Thursday morning, following a quarrel between them, officials said.

The head constable was dismissed from service following the incident. Surender told police that Deepak Gehlawat, the victim, was recording video while they were drinking. He objected to being filmed in uniform and asked Gehlawat to stop recording. However, when Gehlawat continued recording the video, a quarrel broke out between them during which Surender fired bullets at him, a senior police officer said.

At the time of the incident, the accused and the victim were drunk, police said. Police said the accused did not submit his service pistol after completing his duty.

The incident took place near a hotel in Budh Vihar area on Thursday morning, when Surender was on his way home after working in night shift. The head constable was coming back in a car along with Gehlawat, a gym owner in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Mor.

Gehlawat suffered injuries on his left forearm and upper chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The service pistol used to kill Gehlawat has been seized, they said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tuneup with abdominal injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open. The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Ha...

Rahul attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on image correctionCiting a news report which claimed the government is seeking to pla...

China must restore status quo ante in eastern Ladakh to resolve border standoff: Sources

The Chinese military is not serious about resolution of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and it is faced with an unanticipated consequence for its misadventure due to a strong response by the Indian Army, government sources said on Fri...

Association to present proposal on reopening private schools to govt

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association PSCWA national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will take part in a virtual meeting to prepare a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020