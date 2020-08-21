Left Menu
Union Ministers, CMs, governor express condolences to families of deceased in Telangana's Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed condolences to the families of the nine deceased in the fire mishap at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:53 IST
Visuals from the incident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed condolences to the families of the nine deceased in the fire mishap at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident "tragic".

"Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to tragic fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Shah said in a tweet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Pained by the tragic fire at Srisailam Hydroelectric Plant in Telangana. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Extremely saddened to know about the loss of lives in the accident at Srisailam power station in Telangana. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for all those injured. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed shock over the accident that took place in Srisailam Power Generation Plant at Nagarkurnool and has directed officials to provide all help needed.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow and anguish at the major fire accident. "Governor Harichandan in a message expressed his grief on coming to know that employees who were trapped inside the powerhouse lost their lives and could not be rescued. He said he prays for the early recovery of the employees who were rescued and are being treated in a hospital. The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families," an official statement from the governor's office reads.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia payment for Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud's family and Rs 25 lakh each for families of others who died in a fire incident at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) of the Srisailam reservoir in Nagarkurnool district of the state. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao announced one job each to families of the deceased and also extended other department benefits.

Nine persons who were trapped inside the SLBHP have lost their lives in the fire accident while three injured employees are getting treatment at the hospital, said Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10.30 pm. (ANI)

