Singh expresses hope that Haryana will see Punjab's viewpoint on SYL issue

The Centre on Tuesday had convened a meeting of chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the SYL issue following the recent Supreme Court directions. Opposing the SYL project, Amarinder had warned that “Punjab will burn” if the state is forced to share water with Haryana.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed hope that Haryana will see Punjab's viewpoint on the issue of Sharda-Yamuna Link canal project. Responding to a question from a Patiala resident during his weekly Facebook live #AskCaptain, the Punjab chief minister also underlined the need to understand and adhere to international principles on water sharing, “as per which all agreements on this precious resource have to be reviewed after 25 years”.

Singh said he had told the same to the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Haryana CM ML Khattar during a video conference meeting with them, convened earlier this week on the directions of the Supreme Court. The Centre on Tuesday had convened a meeting of chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the SYL issue following the recent Supreme Court directions.

Opposing the SYL project, Amarinder had warned that “Punjab will burn” if the state is forced to share water with Haryana. Meanwhile, Singh also said he had told the Centre and Haryana that the Eradi Commission was 35-year-old and there was need for reassessment of water availability in Punjab, which now has 109 dark blocks as a result of massive detrimental effects on its rivers due to global warming.

Punjab has fed the nation and has a much larger cultivated area than Haryana, he pointed out. “Even though other assets were divided between the two states in a 60:40 ratio at the time of Haryana's creation, the same was not done for the Yamuna river water,” Singh said.

Replying to another question from a Tanda resident on the steps being taken by the Punjab government in response to the three agricultural ordinances introduced by the Centre, the chief minister said his government was strongly opposed to the same and will not accept them at any cost. “The ordinances were aimed at shutting down Food Corporation of India and eliminating the MSP regime,” Singh alleged. Assuring fool-proof and efficient arrangements for paddy procurement by his government, the CM urged farmers not to go for early harvesting of rice crop. Making it clear that his government was fully prepared for the paddy procurement, as it had been for wheat, the chief minister said bringing the grain to the 'mandis' early would be detrimental as it would just lie around.

The CM appealed to striking employees of 'Group C & D' category of the Secretariat and districts to return to work, saying the government was trying to fulfil their pending demands despite the pandemic situation and the fiscal crisis prevailing in the state. The employees have not reported for work since then, seeking resolution of their pending issues, including restoration of the allowances. Singh said his government was committed to the interests and welfare of all its employees and would resolve their issues as soon as possible..

