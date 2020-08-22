Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases

Assam reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 06:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 06:53 IST
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 36,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is at 5.12 per cent, he informed.

The total number of cases in the state now reached 87,908 including 63,120 discharges, 24,558 active cases, and 227 deaths. Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 29-lakh mark with 68,898 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 29,05,824. The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 983 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

"India at advanced stage of negotiation with Uzbekistan for export, import of agri products"

Though Indias combined annual trade with Central Asia is less than USD 2 billion, the level of trade does not reflect the political will that the country enjoys with Central Asian countries, said Manish Prabhat, Joint Secretary ERS, Ministr...

Celtics charge past 76ers, grab 3-0 series lead

The Boston Celtics made three key defensive plays down the stretch, enabling them to overtake the Philadelphia 76ers for a 102-94 victory Friday night and grab a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in the NBA bub...

10 cows found dead at shelter in MP's Dewas

Ten cows were found dead in a shelter in Dewas, an official said.District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. ...

California wildfires some of largest in state history

Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California exploded in size Friday to become some of the largest in state history, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes and other structures as reinforcements began arriving to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020