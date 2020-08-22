Five intruders shot dead along India-Pak IB in Punjab: BSF
He said "alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB" in the Taran Taran district of Punjab. When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, the BSF officer said. Another BSF official said the incident happened around 4:45 am. An intensive search operation along the front is underway..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:22 IST
An intensive search operation along the front is underway..
