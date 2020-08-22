Left Menu
Congress alleges corruption in Kerala govt procuring paddy crops from farmers

PT Thomas, Congress MLA on Saturday alleged that the Kerala government has practised corruption to the tune of Rs 73 crores while procuring paddy crops from the farmers.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:29 IST
Congress MLA P T Thomas [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

PT Thomas, Congress MLA on Saturday alleged that the Kerala government has practised corruption to the tune of Rs 73 crores while procuring paddy crops from the farmers. Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA said, "I am telling you about the big scandal that has taken place under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about procuring paddy crops from farmers. Earlier, if one quintal of paddy crop was distributed among 50-55 mill owners then there was an agreement that they will return 68 kgs of rice in return. This is going on from the year 1998 onwards in accordance with the guidelines of the Central government.

However, as per Thomas' claims, the state government has reduced the limit to 64.5 kgs without informing the Centre, which in turn is benefitting the mill owners. "Last year, the Kerala government distributed 69.73 lakh quintal of paddy crops whose cost was around Rs 73 crores. Pinarayi government is giving undue benefits to the big rice mill owners," he added.

Thomas also demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

