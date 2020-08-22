Left Menu
Andhra irrigation minister reviews flood situation, directs officials to stay alert

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Friday held a video conference with officials of all 13 districts in the state and reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas.

22-08-2020
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar held a video conference with the officials of all 13 districts in the state on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Friday held a video conference with officials of all 13 districts in the state and reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas. He asked officials about action and directed them to be alert to face any situation.

"We have alerted the low lying areas having the threat of inundation. We took all the precautionary measures. CM Jagan has been alerting the collectors and officials from time to time. Opposition allegations of not taking care of people in low lying areas and accusations of lack of planning are not at all true. They are making baseless allegations," the minister said. Several areas of Andhra Pradesh for the past few have been receiving heavy rainfall causing flooding in several areas.

The local administration has shifted people from the flood-affected areas to safer places and it is keeping an eye on the situation. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on Thursday said that financial aid of Rs 2,000 will directly be transferred to the accounts of each flood-affected family in the state.

