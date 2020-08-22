Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP-based company booked for SBI loan fraud

"It was alleged that the findings of the forensic audit indicated that the financials of the company while applying for loan facilities were inflated. It was further alleged that the loan amount was misappropriated through fraudulent diversion," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:42 IST
MP-based company booked for SBI loan fraud
The factory and registered office of the company in Morena, residences of Garg and another director Saurabh Garg and its office at Barakhamba Road, New Delhi were searched by the agency on Friday, they said Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked KS Oils Ltd, a company based in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, and its directors, including Managing Director Ramesh Chandra Garg, for alleged Rs 938-crore loan fraud in State Bank of India (SBI) and carried out searches at five locations, officials said Friday

The factory and registered office of the company in Morena, residences of Garg and another director Saurabh Garg and its office at Barakhamba Road, New Delhi were searched by the agency on Friday, they said

Another director of the company Devesh Agarwal has also been booked by the CBI but no searches were carried out at his premises, they said. "It was alleged that the findings of the forensic audit indicated that the financials of the company while applying for loan facilities were inflated. It was further alleged that the loan amount was misappropriated through fraudulent diversion," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said. PTI ABS RT

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

First water skiing instructor in Kashmir imparts professional training to youth in Dal Lake

Trained from the Indian Institute of skiing and mountaineering, Muhammad Shafi Ganai is imparting professional training in water skiing to youth in the Kashmir Valley. Ganai who is the first water skiing instructor in Kashmir belongs to the...

Ravens S Thomas sent home after skirmish

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was not at practice Saturday following a dust-up with safety Chuck Clark on Friday. Ravens assistant head coach David Culley said it was an organizational decision for Thomas not to take part on Saturday....

Cong, Govt in war of words after reports claimed CAG 'dropped' audit of Rafale offset deal

A fresh controversy broke out on Saturday involving the Rafale deal after source-based media reports claimed that the CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the Centre with no mention of any offset deals rela...

Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this poin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020