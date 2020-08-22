Left Menu
Man who bought 750 ecstasy pills online from Germany arrested

He had been at large after the recovery of a huge cache of MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy, from the Foreign Post Office here on July 31, an NCB statement said. The man has been identified as Rahman K, it said, but did not give details of his arrest.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:56 IST
A man who had allegedly procured 750 ecstasy pills online from Germany last month, has been arrested, the Narcotics Control Bureau said here on Saturday. He had been at large after the recovery of a huge cache of MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy, from the Foreign Post Office here on July 31, an NCB statement said.

The man has been identified as Rahman K, it said, but did not give details of his arrest. The NCB said that Rahman, a commerce graduate, had been selling MDMA and other party drugs among students of his college and nearby institutions.

He had placed the order for MDMA pills online in exchange of Bitcoins, the Bureau said. MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) is a party drug that alters mood and perception. It is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produces feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

As per UNODC World Drug Report 2020, Ecstasy continues to be manufactured primarily in Europe, most notably in Western and Central Europe. Europe accounts for two thirds of the Ecstasy laboratories dismantled worldwide, the NCB said.

"The total quantity of Ecstasy seized worldwide has doubled over the period 2009-2018. This is also reflected in the rapidly increasing popularity of such synthetic drugs in India," the NCB statement said..

