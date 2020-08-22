New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. . DEL42 JK-ART370-LD PARTIES Nothing about us without us, says statement of six JK political parties Srinagar: Making clear there can be "nothing about us without us" in Jammu and Kashmir, six mainstream political parties termed abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state as a "spitefully shortsighted" and "grossly unconstitutional" move and pledged a combined effort for restoration of the pre-August 5 position of last year. .

DEL29 BSF-INTRUDERS-4TH LD PUNJAB BSF kills 5 Pak intruders on Punjab border; arms, drugs recovered Chandigarh/New Delhi: The BSF shot dead five heavily armed Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, the force said. . DES10 PB-WEEKEND-LOCKDOWN Weekend lockdown comes into force in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Chandigarh: All shops except those dealing with essential items remained shut in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh with weekend lockdown restrictions coming into force on Saturday amid rising coronavirus cases. .

DES33 PB-ASI-DISMISSAL Punjab cop dismissed after video showing him using drugs goes viral Chandigarh: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police was dismissed from service after a video purportedly showing him taking drugs went viral, officials said on Saturday. . DEL45 UP-ISIS-LD ALERT UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. .

DES7 UP-ASSEMBLY UP assembly passes many bills without discussion amid Oppn sloganeering Lucknow: The state assembly on Saturday passed several important bills, including the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020, without any discussion amid the Opposition protest and sloganeering against the government. DES23 UP-VIRUS-CASES 70 deaths, 5,375 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 1,82,456 Lucknow: Seventy more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the state reported its highest daily count of 5,375 cases, pushing the number of infections to 1,82,456, according to a Health Department bulletin. . DES13 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll reaches 938 with 5 new fatalities; tally of cases rises to 68,566 Jaipur: Five more people died in Rajasthan due to coronavirus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 938, while 612 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 68,566, a health department official said. .

DES24 HR-OFFICER-ARREST Haryana police officer arrested for 'assaulting' woman Chandigarh: Haryana police said Saturday they have arrested an Inspector General-rank officer for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after barging into their homes in Panchkula district. DES36 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 61 new cases Shimla: Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the infection tally to 4,790 while the state's death toll from the disease climbed to 27 with three more fatalities. . DES37 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Three more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand Dehradun: Three more coronavirus patients died in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the toll to 195 while the state's infection tally rose to 14,566 with 483 more cases. DES25 UKD-BJP-MLAs U'khand BJP summons four party MLAs Dehradun: The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday summoned four party MLAs to appear before the state leadership here on August 24..