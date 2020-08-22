Elephant herd goes on rampage in Bengal's Jhargram

A herd of around 40 wild elephants has gone on a rampage in West Bengal's Jhargram district, destroying hectares of paddy fields and several hutments in the last 10 days, a forest official said. The marauding herd, which has strayed from the nearby Dalma range, is destroying crops at night and taking shelter in nearby forests during the day, he said.

Locals have demanded compensation for their losses, which has come as a blow after Cyclone Amphan and the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Efforts are on to push the herd back to its habitat, the official said, adding the villagers will be compensated for their losses.