Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 effect: RTI finds 1.78 crore rail tickets cancelled in five months

The Railways has cancelled more than 1.78 crore tickets since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and refunded an amount to the tune of Rs 2,727 crore, a RTI has found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 14:40 IST
COVID-19 effect: RTI finds 1.78 crore rail tickets cancelled in five months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways has cancelled more than 1.78 crore tickets since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and refunded an amount to the tune of Rs 2,727 crore, a RTI has found. The RTI has found that the Railways, which had suspended its passenger train services since March 25, cancelled 1,78,70,644 tickets. PTI has earlier reported how perhaps for the first time the Railways has refunded more than it has earned from ticket bookings, registering a negative passenger segment revenue of Rs 1,066 crore in the COVID-19-hit first quarter of 2020-21.

Last year, while the Railways had refunded Rs 3,660.08 crore for the April 1-August 11 period, it also earned Rs 17,309.1 crore in the same period. This is the first time when the refunds were more than the amount earned by the Railways from sale of tickets. An official explained that due to the suspension of services, tickets booked for travel in April, May and June were offered refunds, while fewer tickets were booked during these three months and the ensuing period due to the restrictions. The first three months of this financial year, when the Railways had to suspend all its regular passenger services, the national transporter's revenue was in the negative -- Rs 531.12 crore in April, Rs 145.24 crore in May and Rs 390.6 in June (all in negative). In the last fiscal, it had earned Rs 4,345 crore in April, Rs 4,463 crore in May and Rs 4,589 crore in June.

As of now, the Railways has cancelled all regular passenger services indefinitely. In the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal, the Railways had earned Rs 4,345 crore in April, Rs 4,463 crore in May and Rs 4,589 crore in June.

In the RTI filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways has said that no amount/cancellation charges has been deducted for cancellation of tickets for trains stopping due to COVID-19..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Arjuna award would motivate me to breach Olympic qualification mark: Dutee

Her personal best is not yet enough to make the cut for the Tokyo Games but Indias top sprinter Dutee Chand says her selection for the Arjuna award has come at the right time as it would motivate her to breach the difficult Olympic qualifi...

Speeding truck kills 6 stray cattle in UP's Banda

Six stray cattle were killed and as many injured after a speeding truck ran over them at a village here, police said on Sunday. The truck driver has been arrested and a case registered, they said.The incident occurred on the Banda-Tanda roa...

Rlys earned Rs 561 cr from ticketless travellers in 2019-20, revenue up by 38 pc in last 4 yrs

More than one crore passengers were fined for travelling without a ticket in 2019-20, earning the Railways a revenue of Rs 561.73 crore -- a growth of around 6 per cent over 2018-2019, an RTI application has found. The Railways has earned R...

Goa welcomes filmmakers to shoot movies in beach state

The state-runEntertainment Society of Goa on Sunday welcomed filmmakers to the coastal state after the Centre announced the standard operating procedures for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes. After the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020