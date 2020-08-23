Left Menu
59 deaths, 5,423 virus cases in UP; total count 1,87,781

Fifty-nine people succumbed to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 5,423 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 1,87,781, according to a health bulletin So far, 2,926 people have died from the disease in the state, a senior official said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:49 IST
Fifty-nine people succumbed to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 5,423 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 1,87,781, according to a health bulletin

So far, 2,926 people have died from the disease in the state, a senior official said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the fatality rate stands at 1.56 per cent. Of the new infections, Lucknow reported 712 cases followed by 320 in Kanpur. Allahabad reported 266 fresh cases; Varanasi 242 and Gorakhpur 232. Of the 59 COVID-19 deaths, 10 were reported from Lucknow; eight from Kanpur; five from Allahabad; three each from Varanasi, Bareilly, Hardoi and Sultanpur, the health bulletin said. The count of active cases in the state stands at 49,242. So far, 1,35,613 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease with the recovery rate at 72.21 per cent, Prasad said. The senior official said 1.3 lakh samples were tested in UP on Saturday. Across the state, 62,774 help desks have been set up for the convenience of the public, Prasad said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrates and chief medical officers of all districts to meet twice a day to make better treatment facilities available to patients. Chairing a meeting of senior UP government officials at his official residence in Lucknow, Adityanath said special attention should be paid to districts of Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, according to a statement. Adityanath said no religious or cultural events should be held at public places while the adherence to the COVID-19 protocol must be ensured. More than five persons should not be allowed to gather at a place, he directed.

