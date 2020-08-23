3 senior Assam Police officers test COVID-19 positive

Three senior Assam Police officers, including two Superintendents of Police, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, health officials said. Tinsukia SP Shiladitya Chetia and his Kokrajhar counterpart Rakesh Roushan have tested positive for the infection, they said.

Tinsukia's Additional Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoti and Roushan's wife were also afflicted with the disease, the officials said. Chetia and Kakoti were suffering from fever and cough and their swab samples were tested. Roushan and his wife tested positive for the infection during raping antigen tests and were advised home isolation, they said.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. A total of 3,310 Assam Police personnel, including Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, have tested positive for the infection till date.

Eleven police personnel have died, while 2,698 have recovered and 601 are undergoing treatment, officials said. Assam has so far reported 89,468 COVID-19 cases, of which 21,590 are active, while 67,641 people have recovered, 234 died and three migrated to other states.