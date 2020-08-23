Driver falls from moving bus in Kolkata, dies

A driver of a moving bus in the city died on Sunday when he fell from it after the door of his cabin accidentally flung open, a police officer said. The driver fell from the state-run bus when it was taking a left turn, he said, adding that the vehicle hit a tree before it came to a halt.

The man was taken to a city hospital where he died, the Kolkata Police officer said. The bus conductor suffered injuries but his condition was stable, he said.

None of 10 odd passengers in the bus was injured, he added..