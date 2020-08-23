Left Menu
TMC launches induction programme in Bengal

I welcome each and every one of you and hope that we will collectively work towards fulfilling our vision of a prosperous Bengal which received over 10 lakh registrations in the last two years," he tweeted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:07 IST
TMC launches induction programme in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With eyes firmly set on 2021 Assembly polls, the TMC, powered by political strategist Prashant Kishore's I-PAC, launched an induction programme in West Bengal on Sunday, calling young men and women across the state to join the party. An interactive session was organised on the first day in 14 districts, where the party received favourable response from thousands of young individuals keen to start their political journey, a statement issued by the TMC said.

"The party believes this initiative will provide a platform to individuals, who had registered for Youth in Politics... Over four lakh people in West Bengal have registered for YIP so far," it said. According to the website of Youth in Politics (YIP), it is a first-of-its kind pan-India platform for youth between 18 to 35 years of age to join active electoral politics under the mentorship of Kishor and his organisation Indian Political Action Committee(I-PAC).

Kishor, whose services are being availed by the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the polls, is acting as a facilitator in the endeavour to induct fresh faces. Welcoming the entrants, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee expressed hope that they will collectively work towards fulfilling the vision of a "prosperous Bengal".

"Inspired by the leadership of @MamataOfficial, the youth across Bengal are joining @AITCOfficial today. I welcome each and every one of you and hope that we will collectively work towards fulfilling our vision of a prosperous Bengal which received over 10 lakh registrations in the last two years," he tweeted. Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said the CM has inspired the younger generation through her work.

"Owing to her constant support, today young adults across Bengal have come together to join Trinamool Congress," he said in a message. Thanking the youth of the state for coming forward in support of the party, TMC Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan wrote on Twitter, "Your indomitable spirit and love for Didi shall provide wings to Bengal's growth and development."

