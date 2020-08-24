15,000 litres of jaggery wash, 5 litres of country liquor seized during raids in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday seized 15,000 litres of jaggery wash, 5 litres of country liquor in a raid at three villages in the limits of Guduru police station area. A team led by Sub Inspector Durga Prasad conducted raids on country liquor making units in agricultural fields in Gandram, Goudapalem, Naidupeta villages in the range of Guduru police station area.

In the raids, the police seized 5 litres of country liquor and 15,000 litres of jaggery wash, utensils and drums used for making the country liquor. The police also destroyed the seized liquor and jaggery wash. However, no arrest was made during the raid. (ANI)