All India news schedule for Monday, August 24 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -CWC meeting at 11 am over video conference-Tributes by leaders on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary NCR -Delhi govt to set up mental health units at its child care institutions-Delhi Congress chief to address press conference at 3 pm NORTH -Rajasthan High Court ruling expected on merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress-Last day of Rajasthan Assembly session -Uttarakhand BJP President to meet four MLAs over issue of party discipline SOUTH -One-day Kerala Assembly session, opposition to move no confidence motion against govt-J P Nadda to address TN BJP workers at noon -Flood updates from Andhra Pradesh EAST -Update on Bihar floods WEST -Antagarh town in Chhattisgarh to have rail connectivity PTIDV