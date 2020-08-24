Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:57 IST
All India news schedule for Monday, August 24 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -CWC meeting at 11 am over video conference-Tributes by leaders on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary NCR -Delhi govt to set up mental health units at its child care institutions-Delhi Congress chief to address press conference at 3 pm NORTH -Rajasthan High Court ruling expected on merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress-Last day of Rajasthan Assembly session -Uttarakhand BJP President to meet four MLAs over issue of party discipline SOUTH -One-day Kerala Assembly session, opposition to move no confidence motion against govt-J P Nadda to address TN BJP workers at noon -Flood updates from Andhra Pradesh EAST -Update on Bihar floods WEST -Antagarh town in Chhattisgarh to have rail connectivity PTIDV

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Meet India's most desirable dudes

New Delhi India, Aug 24 ANIMediawire Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based o...

Japan's PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday became Japans longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Abe marked his 2,799...

'Thru' allows guests to check-in into hotels using their own mobile phone

- Worlds first end-to-end contactless, cloud- based check-in solution from DigiValet NEW DELHI, Aug. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- DigiValet the architects of the innovative guest-facing technology across luxury hotels, launches Thru, an end-t...

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The news comes from a popular phone leake...
