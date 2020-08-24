Uttarakhand: Two killed, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway
At least two persons were killed after being hit by shooting stones near Kaudiyala village on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Monday.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:02 IST
At least two persons were killed after being hit by shooting stones near Kaudiyala village on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Monday. A JCB and Pokland machine along with three persons fell off the road after the landslide occurred near Byasi police station, which is located 4 kilometres away from Kaudiyala in Pauri Garhwal district at 5:20 am on Monday, informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
The rescue operation is underway as one person is feared trapped under the boulders, added the SDRF. Earlier on Sunday, a landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district which resulted in blocking of Badrinath Highway.
