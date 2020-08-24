Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: Two killed, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

At least two persons were killed after being hit by shooting stones near Kaudiyala village on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:02 IST
Uttarakhand: Two killed, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway
SDRF team has reached the spot to rescue the injured on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, Uttarakhand on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

At least two persons were killed after being hit by shooting stones near Kaudiyala village on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Monday. A JCB and Pokland machine along with three persons fell off the road after the landslide occurred near Byasi police station, which is located 4 kilometres away from Kaudiyala in Pauri Garhwal district at 5:20 am on Monday, informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The rescue operation is underway as one person is feared trapped under the boulders, added the SDRF. Earlier on Sunday, a landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district which resulted in blocking of Badrinath Highway.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siberian doctors say they saved Kremlin critic Navalny's life

Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said that on Monday they had saved his life but that they had not found traces of poison in his system.Navalny, a long-time opponent of Preside...

Postpone NEET, JEE until situation gets conducive: Mamata urges Centre

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET until the situation...

Electricity cut in Syria after explosion hits gas pipeline

An explosion early on Monday struck a gas pipeline in a Damascus suburb, cutting electricity throughout Syria, state media reported, citing the countrys electricity and oil ministers. The oil minister, Ali Ghanem, said the explosion struck ...

Polanco powers Pirates past Brewers with late homer

Gregory Polancos two-out, two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win and a sweep of their series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Polancos fourth homer of the season came against Milwaukee reli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020