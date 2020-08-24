Left Menu
Development News Edition

'COVID-19 hospital themed pandal' in Nagpur offers tribute to frontline warriors

As 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are underway, people across the country have adapted themselves to the changing times brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. Following similar footsteps, a 'COVID-19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal' has been set up in Maharashtra's Nagpur to spread awareness among the people.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:17 IST
'COVID-19 hospital themed pandal' in Nagpur offers tribute to frontline warriors
A COVID-19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal has been set up in Nagpur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are underway, people across the country have adapted themselves to the changing times brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. Following similar footsteps, a 'COVID-19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal' has been set up in Maharashtra's Nagpur to spread awareness among the people. The pandal is also set up to pay tribute to COVID warriors including doctors, nurses, police and municipal officers, who are helping the most to fight the pandemic.

With garland and stethoscope in one hand, the idol of Ganesha was dressed up as a doctor in the pandal. He was accompanied by sculptures of nurse assistance wearing a PPE kit and a policeman. "We are unhappy with the situation of coronavirus pandemic across the globe. This has created a tense situation among the people as they used to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturti festival with much grandeur and zeal. People are getting infected with the coronavirus while some have succumbed to the virus. Also, people are worried as cases are surging in Maharashtra every day," Ekta Ganesh Utsav Mandal spokesperson told ANI.

"Amid the situation, we decided to boost the confidence of everyone by setting up a Ganesh pandal on COVID-19 theme. The pandal has been set up to spread awareness about COVID-19 among the people," the spokesperson said. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 1,69,833 active cases, 4,80,114 cured/recovered/migrated and 21,995 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress workers outside AICC office demand party president from Gandhi family only

Even as a crucial Congress Working Committee CWC meeting is underway in view of the letter controversy raising demands for a full time active leadership, several Congress workers gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee AICC of...

Second season of 'Mirzapur' to launch on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated original series Mirzapur will premiere on October 23, 2020. Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama took the audiences in the dark world ...

Siberian doctors say they saved Kremlin critic Navalny's life

Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said that on Monday they had saved his life but that they had not found traces of poison in his system.Navalny, a long-time opponent of Preside...

Postpone NEET, JEE until situation gets conducive: Mamata urges Centre

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET until the situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020