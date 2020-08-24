Left Menu
Development News Edition

India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016

The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, it said. "A key component in India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been early identification of positive cases by timely and aggressive testing," the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:51 IST
India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) India's COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India's COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing. The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, it said.

"A key component in India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been early identification of positive cases by timely and aggressive testing," the ministry said. Prompt identification and isolation synced with efficient treatment have led to the rising number of recoveries, and low and declining mortality due to COVID-19, the ministry underlined.

A cumulative 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 being tested on Sunday. Easy access to testing through expanded diagnostic lab network across the country has given a substantial boost to the figures. "As a result of these focussed actions, tests per million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 26,016. TPM continues to maintain a constant upward trend," the ministry said.

India has also seen a rise in the tests per million per day, as advised by WHO in its guidance note on 'Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19'. WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population as a measure for comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID19 cases, it stated. A prominent determinant of the evolving testing strategy is the steadily widening diagnostic lab network in the country. This has significantly grown to 1520 labs, which included 984 in the government sector and 536 private labs. With a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 31,06,348 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nabard launches credit guarantee programme for NBFC-MFIs

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard on Monday said it has introduced a dedicated debt and credit guarantee product to ensure unhindered flow of credit in rural areas hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The product- Stru...

IPL 2020: Quality of cricket would not be affected by empty stands, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman, the batting mentor of SunRisers Hyderabad has said that quality of cricket would not be affected in the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL just because of empty stands. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played in the UAE from Septemb...

EU chief wants Hogan to spell out whether he broke COVID rules on Irish trip

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has asked trade chief Phil Hogan to further clarify whether he breached COVID-19 regulations while at home in Ireland this month, a Commission spokeswoman said on Monday. Hogan apologised a...

Taiwan says Alibaba-linked e-commerce site a security risk

Taiwan declared an e-commerce platform linked to Chinas Alibaba Group a potential security risk and told its operator Monday to register as a company from the rival mainland or dispose of its ownership stake. The order adds to mounting pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020