140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, they said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they were transporting the liquor from Haryana to Bihar, they said. A case has been registered against the accused, they said.