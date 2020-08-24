140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:17 IST
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, they said.
A truck carrying biscuit cartons was intercepted in the New Mandi police station area. During a search, 140 cartons of illicit liquor were found hidden under the biscuit cartons, SHO Yogesh Sharma said. The truck driver and helper have been arrested, the police said.
During interrogation, they revealed that they were transporting the liquor from Haryana to Bihar, they said. A case has been registered against the accused, they said.
