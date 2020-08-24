Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland Governor calls on Jitendra Singh

Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said that soon after assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that every effort would be made to bring the northeastern region at par with the more developed regions of the country, an official statement said. In the last six years, not only developmental gaps were bridged successfully, but the Northeast has also gained psychological confidence, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:37 IST
Nagaland Governor calls on Jitendra Singh
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi on Monday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him the progress of various development projects in the northeastern state. Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said that soon after assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that every effort would be made to bring the northeastern region at par with the more developed regions of the country, an official statement said.

In the last six years, not only developmental gaps were bridged successfully, but the Northeast has also gained psychological confidence, he said. The minister underlined that all sections of society are ready to move under Prime Minister Modi, the statement said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-A Ferrari and piles of cash: insider's accusations of graft in Mexico

A leaked deposition last week from the ex-boss of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex revealed details of alleged corruption among high-ranking politicians including three former presidents, several ex-ministers, lawmakers and businessmen.In a 63-...

Delhi CM thanks representatives of banquet halls for cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with representatives of banquet halls and thanked them for their cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. During the rise in coronavirus cases in June, t...

Temples in Mathura to remain closed for devotees on Radha Ashtami

Every year, lakhs of devotees across Uttar Pradeshs Mathura throng temples to offer prayers and religious fervour grips the district on the occasion of Radha Ashtami. However, a subdued festival looms this year as the district administratio...

JSW Steel to invest over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Odisha in next 10 years

Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel, Sajjan Jindal on Monday stated that JSW Steel will invest more than Rs 1 Lakh Crore in the next 10 years in Odisha, the Odisha Chief Ministers Office informed. At a meeting that was held on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020