NDRF rescues 30 people stranded in flood-affected areas in Gujarat

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Monday rescued 30 people stranded from the flood-affected areas in Chikali village of Morbi district, that is flooded due to incessant rainfall in the past few days. They were later handed over to the district administration.

Several parts of Gujarat have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat.

"The low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across west Rajasthan during next 2 days and become less marked thereafter. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to meander over south Rajasthan neighbourhood region for subsequent 2-3 days. The monsoon is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days," the IMD said. Under the influence of the above systems, "isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat today. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over east Rajasthan today and over west Rajasthan on August 25 and 26 and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 25," it added. (ANI)