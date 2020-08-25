Left Menu
No medical negligence, refrain from creating controversy over Chetan Chauhan's death, says wife Sangeeta

Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan refuted allegations of medical negligence as a reason behind the death of the Uttar Pradesh Minister and asked people to refrain from creating a controversy over her husband's demise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:07 IST
Sangeeta Chauhan speaking to ANI in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan refuted allegations of medical negligence as a reason behind the death of the Uttar Pradesh Minister and asked people to refrain from creating a controversy over her husband's demise. Her statements came after Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh submitted a complaint to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government colleagues alleging that Chetan Chauhan died due to negligence of the state government.

"Chetan ji was a great personality. People are expressing condolences over his death. He never told us if he has any health problem. On the suggestion of family, we shifted him from PGI to Medanta. Yogi ji and State government helped us. Dr Harsh Vardhan used to take a daily update on his health. Since Chetan was in Corona ward, we could not meet him," she told ANI. "Whenever we call him, he used to say he is alright and there is nothing to worry about. I cannot say anything about medical negligence because doctors did their best. However, luck did not favour us. People are calling us from across the world. I don't want to create a controversy over his death. He never used to give controversial statements. If such an incident had occurred, we would know. No one told us anything like that. He was in the hospital for nearly a month," she said.

She further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her on August 16 when he got to know that Chetan Chauhan is on ventilator support. "Both Central and State governments were in touch with us. I request people to refrain from creating unnecessary controversy," Chauhan said.

Shiv Sena also demanded CBI probe into former cricketer's death and submitted a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in this regard. Chauhan, was Uttar Pradesh Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). He passed away in Gurugram on August 16. He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

