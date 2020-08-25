Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Gujarat artist creates Ganesha idol on chalk, matchstick

Amid the ongoing 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, an art teacher from Vadodara, Prajesh Shah has drawn images of Lord Ganesh on a piece of chalk, a matchstick and a toy marble a Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:39 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi: Gujarat artist creates Ganesha idol on chalk, matchstick
Artist Prajesh Shah has made images of lord Ganesh on a piece of chalk [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, an art teacher from Vadodara, Prajesh Shah has drawn images of Lord Ganesh on a piece of chalk, a matchstick and a toy marble a Ganesh Chaturthi. "I have attempted to carve and paint with such clarity that you do not need a magnifying glass to see the images. I am also an art teacher. I have expressed my emotions through these pieces," Shah said while speaking to ANI.

"I have done 30 cm of carving on chalk, on marble, I have done a 1 cm painting. Basically, I have used all the things available in the households only to create these pieces of art," he added. Notably, another artist Satyanarayan Moharana of Berhampur city of Ganjam district, who is known for creating miniature sculptures, had recently attempted to make the smallest miniature of Lord Ganesha.

"I have made the world's smallest Lord Ganesha by carving it on the stone. Its measurements are 3mm, 5 mm, 1cm. I have also made a small Ganesha from Alum (Phitkari) in order to reduce water pollution. Alum gets easily dissolved in water," Moharana had said while speaking to ANI. (ANI) On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees place clay idols of Lord Ganesha in their houses and worship them during the 10-day long festival. This festival is a major attraction in Maharashtra and Gujarat where locals celebrate it with great fervour and zeal. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland declared a riot and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest andor the use of crowd control munitions including but n...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci warns against vaccine roll-out before safety checksDistributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in larg...

MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels A...

President Kovind expresses distress over Raigad building collapse

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020