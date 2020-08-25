Left Menu
President Kovind expresses distress over Raigad building collapse

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:29 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. "The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims," tweeted the President of India's official handle.

President Kovind wished a speedy recovery to the injured. "I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities and NDRF teams are coordinating rescue and relief efforts," he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. Two persons have died and 18 still feared trapped under the debris after a five-story building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operations.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot to review the rescue operations last evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), NDRF to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

