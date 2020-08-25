Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC seeks action taken report from States, UTs on mental health care

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought action taken report (ATR) from the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories on mental health care across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:54 IST
NHRC seeks action taken report from States, UTs on mental health care
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought action taken report (ATR) from the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories on mental health care across the country. The NHRC passed the order on a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

The plea pointed out the rise in suicide rate in India with the outbreak of corona pandemic and failure of the government to take care of the mental health due to lack of medical facilities. As per the WHO report, about 50 million Indians are suffering from depression covering all States and Union Territories, the lawyer contended.

He alleged that failure of government recognising the persons of unsound mind, mentally ill and unhealthy and in taking care of the same during coronavirus or post COVID-19 situation amounts to the denial of human rights of these vulnerable people. Citing various examples of suicides and crime related to mental health, Tripathy contended that State Governments and Union Territories have failed to implement the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 and United Nation's Convention on health issues.

He said that mental health issues in India receive scant attention compared with the disease, even though it, too, wreaks carnage, devastates families, harms and kills. The NHRC while acting on earlier petitions filed by Tripathy sought replies from all the States and Union territories over the plight of Transgenders and sex workers. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech; but says he will not tender an apology for contempt: SC.

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech but says he will not tender an apology for contempt SC....

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on August 24 has disclosed that Nigeria could be the largest producer of the Avocado crop by 2030 with the enthusiasm of the countrys farmers, according to a news report by Vanguard.Obasa...

Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Police firing tear gas clashed with protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man who was shot in the back by officers as his three young sons looked on.Protesters defied a ...

Euro zone yields rise ahead of German business morale survey

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a German business morale survey that is widely expected to point towards a rebound in Europes largest economy from its worst quarter on record. Germanys Ifo Institute is due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020