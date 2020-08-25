Maha: COVID-19 cases in Thane cross 1.15 lakh

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district reached 1,15,625 on Tuesday after 860 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior district official said. He said 33 deaths were also reported on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities in the district to 3,301.

The civic limits of Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Badlapur did not report any death due to COVID-19 Monday, he said. As of now, there are 12,262 active cases in the district, while 1,00,062 patients have recovered from the viral infection, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district was 86.54 per cent while the mortality rate was 2.85 per cent. The official also pointed out that the daily number positive cases in Thane city and Kalyan has come down below 200, while Navi Mumbai township was reporting more than 300 cases in a day.

The powerloom town of Bhiwandi, which was a COVID-19 hotspot earlier, did not report any death for 12 days out of the total 24 days this month, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) spokesman Milind Palsule said. The coronavirus situation in the town is under control, he said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 22,500 COVID-19 cases and 450 deaths due to the disease, another official said..