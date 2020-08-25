Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saw building pillars breaking before I ran out: Eyewitness

His brother worked in Dubai and left from there to reach home after getting to know about the incident, he added. A day after the building collapsed, rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 19 persons are still missing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:12 IST
Saw building pillars breaking before I ran out: Eyewitness

Mustafa Chaphekar and his family members, all residents of the ill-fated building that collapsed in Raigad, had a narrow escape as they rushed out just in time before the structure came crashing down. They had barely reached the gate of the five-storey building when they saw some pillars of the ground floor breaking into pieces, Chaphekar said.

The building, which had around 40 flats, collapsed on Monday evening in Maharashtra's Raigad district. According to police, a man, who was not a resident of the building, died of cardiac arrest on Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, and 19 persons were still missing.

Chaphekar said he was at home when he suddenly felt "tremors", following which he ran out into the balcony of his flat and asked others what was happening. Some people asked him to come out as the building was on the verge of collapse, he said.

Chaphekar then quickly rushed out along with his family members. Before leaving, he knocked the door of his neighbour and alerted him, he said. "As my family members and I left the building, I heard a loud sound. When I turned back, I saw two-three pillars of the ground floor breaking into pieces," he said.

Chaphekar said since he and his family came to live in the building in 2013-14, there were issues related to substandard work and incidents of falling of plaster. The problems increased in the next two years, following which the residents had a meeting with the builder, but he was reluctant to carry out repair work, he said.

"The builder told us that he had constructed the building and given it to us, now it was up to us what to do with it," he added. Riyaz Mulla, a relative of one of the missing families, said the incident shocked him.

His brothers wife and three children, aged between 1.5 and 5 years, were still missing, a teary-eyed Mulla said. His brother worked in Dubai and left from there to reach home after getting to know about the incident, he added.

A day after the building collapsed, rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 19 persons are still missing. An official at the Mantralaya State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Unit said the Tarek Garden building at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil collapsed around 7 pm.

There were around 40 flats in the building, the official said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 30 minutes to Bhushan to reconsider his stand on contemptuous tweets

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 30 minutes to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt, to think over his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. The top court granted another opportunity to B...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to land in Sudan from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries.Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Is...

Iran, IAEA chief say talks in Tehran were 'constructive'

Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdogs chief were constructive, Irans top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi during a visit to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former ato...

Myanmar urged to restore internet in Rakhine to help contain virus

Humanitarian workers battling the novel coronavirus in Myanmars Rakhine State have urged authorities to restore high-speed internet access to help tackle rising infections in an area where tens of thousands of people have been displaced.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020