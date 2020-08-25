Modi expresses deep sorrow over death of Varanasi's 'Dom Raja'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Varanasi's 'Dom Raja' Jagdish Chowdhary and said he represented the eternal traditions of the holy city. In a tweet in Hindi, the prime minister said Chowdhary was intrinsic to the culture of Kashi, another name of the city, and that he worked for social harmony all his life. Modi, who represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha, prayed for peace to his soul and strength to the deceased's family. Chowdhary, who occupied the ritually significant position of 'Dom Raja' (king of cremators), was one of the proposers of Modi's candidature from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.