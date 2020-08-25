Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girl gangraped, impregnated by migrant workers in Kerala; three held

The rape survivor is two months pregnant, they said. While three people belonging to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection with the case, a man hunt has been launched to nab the other accused, who have left for the northern state after committing the crime.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:01 IST
Girl gangraped, impregnated by migrant workers in Kerala; three held

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by six people, all migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, on multiple occasions here since March this year, police said on Tuesday. The rape survivor is two months pregnant, they said.

While three people belonging to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection with the case, a man hunt has been launched to nab the other accused, who have left for the northern state after committing the crime. Those arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Kochi, G Poonguzhali, supervising the investigation, said the accused have been booked under various sections of IPC including 376 (punishment for rape) and POCSO Act. According to police, the accused came in contact with the girl and developed friendship while staying in the neighbourhood of the girl in Manjummel, police said.

Later, the accused started exploiting her sexually. She was subjected to continuous 'sexual assault' by the accused at various places between March and August, police said.

The girl's mother is no more while her father is working in Delhi. The victim was staying with her aged grand parents at their residence in Manjummel.

The accused exploited this situation and raped her. The matter came to light after the girl revealed details of the incident to the doctors at a hospital during a counselling session recently.

Meanwhile, Kalamassery MLA V K Ibrahim Kunju shot off a letter to DGP Loknath Behera on Tuesday seeking stringent action against the accused. Activists of Bharatiya Mahila Morcha organised a protest in Manjummel on Tuesday demanding the arrest of all accused involved in the crime.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin: Navalny poisoning accusations 'empty noise'

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected accusations of involvement in an alleged attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is in a coma in a German hospital, a day after doctors said tests indicated that he was poisoned. The politician...

Delhi: Teachers, students of universities concerned over online classes, fee hike

A section of students and teachers of various universities in the national capital on Tuesday voiced their concern over holding online classes, fee hike and lack of infrastructural support in the varsities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Delh...

'Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain,' says Varun Dhawan as he shares shirtless selfie

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night, taking inspiration from Sonu Nigams popular song. The Street Dancer ...

Validity of vehicle documents extended till Dec 31: Pb transport minister

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has extended the validity of vehicle related documents including driving licences and registration certificates RCs till December 31, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Transport minister Razia Sultan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020