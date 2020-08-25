Intense rainfall activity expected over north, central and east India during next 4-5 days: IMD

Left Menu
It said a low pressure area (cyclonic circulation) over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next four-five days. Under the influence of this system, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand till August 28 and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan during August 26-28, the IMD added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:12 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted very heavy rainfall over east, north and central India during the next five days and issued a red alert for Odisha for August 26 and for Chhattisgarh, a day later. It said a low pressure area (cyclonic circulation) over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next four-five days.

Under the influence of this system, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand till August 28 and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan during August 26-28, the IMD added. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Odisha on August 25-26 and over Chhattisgarh on August 27. "The north, central and east India will experience widespread rainfall activity and it can also experience an intense rainfall activity over the next five days," Sathi Devi, head of the national weather forecasting centre, said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are also likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 26, the weather office said.

