Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon session of parliament to be held from September 14 to October 1

The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on September 14 and conclude on October 1 and will be held by observing precautions related to COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:42 IST
Monsoon session of parliament to be held from September 14 to October 1
The Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on September 14 and conclude on October 1 and will be held by observing precautions related to COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision on the dates of the session was taken in a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources told ANI. The sources said provision has not been kept for holidays or weekly offs during the 18-day session but a final decision on "no-leaves during the entire session" will be taken at the all-party meeting.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have 18 sittings each. The sources said that the opposition parties are ready for 18 sittings but they want the session to be extended by a week so that there are weekly offs.

The government is of the opinion that the conducting monsoon session during the coronavirus pandemic in itself is a big challenge. It is looking to change the timings of both the Houses to prevent any overcrowding in the Parliament premises at any point of time.

It is also looking to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs), including social distancing and sanitization. A proposal for changing the rules for entry of journalists in Parliament premises is also being considered owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to it, less than 30 media passes will be issued for covering the Lok Sabha proceedings while around 20 passes will be issued for covering Rajya Sabha proceedings. The much-awaited session, for which the government has a heavy legislative agenda, has been delayed due to conditions created by COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No fans allowed at Vikings' first two home games

The Minnesota Vikings first two home games will be closed to the public due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to host the rival Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept....

DMDK says it wants Vijaykanth to be 'King' in 2021 TN polls

AIADMK ally DMDK on Tuesday said it wished to see its founder Vijayakanth as King in next years assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, remarks that did not appear to go well with the ruling party which asserted it would lead the alliance. Vijaya...

SAT rejects Axis Bank's application for recovering Rs 1 cr in Modex International Securities matter

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has rejected an application from Axis Bank seeking directions to recover more than Rs 1 crore of professional clearing member charges in the Modex International Securities Ltd case. In its capacity as a...

BJP-ruled municipal corporation bought anti-dengue medicine on higher price: AAP

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in Delhi bought the anti-dengue medicine used for fogging on a higher price, and called it a scam of crores. The civic body termed the allegation baseless.Aam Aadmi Party s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020