Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED shares 'drugs-linked' info on Rhea with CBI, NCB

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has questioned his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has referred some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about her alleged links to banned drugs, a charge vehemently denied by her lawyer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:18 IST
ED shares 'drugs-linked' info on Rhea with CBI, NCB
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has questioned his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has referred some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about her alleged links to banned drugs, a charge vehemently denied by her lawyer. The officials said the central probe agency stumbled upon certain data and these "prima facie" inputs have been shared with the two federal agencies but did not give any details of the nature of evidence referred to the agencies.

"Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in reply to the allegations. While the CBI is probing the death case of the 34-year-old actor, whose body was found hanging at his duplex flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, the NCB is the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Rhea, 28, has been grilled twice in this case by the ED and her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She is the prime accused in this case and has stated in her petition before the Supreme Court that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor.

The ED money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by Rajput's father K K Singh on July 25 with the Bihar Police in Patna against Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. The agency has questioned a number of people till now in the case including Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty, Miranda, Shruti Modi, the chartered accountants of Rajput and Rhea, Rajput's flat-mate and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani and three other house helps who were present in the house on the day the actor died by suicide.

It has also questioned Rajput's father and two elder sisters. In his complaint to the police, Rajput's father had alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

More centres, fewer students per room, staggered entry-exit: NTA plans for NEET, JEE amid COVID-19

Increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting medical and engineering entrance ex...

India deploys troops with shoulder-fired missiles in key areas in eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army has further bolstered its combat readiness in eastern Ladakh by deploying troops with shoulder-fired missiles in several sensitive areas in the backdrop of increasing activities by Chinese helicopters in the region, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020