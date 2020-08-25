Ludhiana: Want arms licence, plant saplings

Left Menu
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:45 IST
Anyone wanting an arms licence will have to plant 10 saplings, according to a scheme launched by the authorities in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Patiala Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind launched the 'Tree for Gun' scheme, aimed to check depleting groundwater by planting saplings. He said those wanting an arms licence or the renewal of the existing one will have to plant 10 and five saplings, respectively. People will have to submit a selfie with each sapling at the time of filing of the application, said Gaind. After a period of one month, before moving the application for police clearance and a dope test, the applicant needs to furnish the fresh status of the saplings by submitting new selfies, he said.

