MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier

26-08-2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Rs one crorefinancial assistance to the family of Army soldier ManishVishwakarma Carpenter, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmirlast week, officials said
The chief minister also announced a government job toa family member of Carpenter, whose body was brought to thestate on Tuesday night, they said.
