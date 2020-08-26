Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renewable energy developments in SA still require environmental authorisation

The department clarified the matter relating to environmental authorisation after it receives numerous requests from the media on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:17 IST
Renewable energy developments in SA still require environmental authorisation
The department said the proposals streamline the process to allow these developments to follow a basic assessment process rather than a Scoping and Environmental Impact Assessment process. Image Credit: Flickr

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has explained that any renewable energy developments within identified zones in South Africa will still require environmental authorisation.

The department clarified the matter relating to environmental authorisation after it receives numerous requests from the media on the issue.

"The publication in July 2020 of Government Notices calling for comment related to the procedures when applying for environmental authorisation for the development of renewable energy in South Africa does not exempt any industry from the environmental authorisation process," the department said on Tuesday.

On 31 July 2020, the department published a series of Government Notices that dealt with a number of different aspects.

The first set of Notices dealt with procedures when submitting an application for environmental authorisation for the development of:

• Gas transmission pipelines, when developed within Strategic Gas Pipeline Corridors;

• Large scale wind and solar PV installations, when developed within Renewable Energy Development Zones, and

• Electricity grid infrastructure, when developed within Renewable Energy Development Zones.

The department said the proposals streamline the process to allow these developments to follow a basic assessment process rather than a Scoping and Environmental Impact Assessment process.

"The timeframes in which the department is to take decisions on such applications has also been reduced from 107 days to 57 days.

"This is because the proactive site sensitivity work has already been undertaken through two two-and-a-half-year Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) processes. These determined the environmental sensitivity of each of the zones and corridors," the department said.

The second set of Government Notices published on 31 July 2020 related to:

• The proposed adoption of a Generic Environmental Management Programme (Empire) for Gas Transmission Pipeline Infrastructure (2020) relevant to an application for environmental authorisation for gas transmission pipeline infrastructure, and

• The adoption of a standard for the development of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure within identified geographical areas, and the exclusion of this infrastructure from the requirement to obtain an environmental authorisation.

This Generic Environmental Management Programme is intended to replace the need for a site-specific environmental management programme when implemented.

"The developer is still required to undertake an EIA [Environmental Impact Assessment] process and to commit to implementing the provisions of the generic EMPr [environmental management programme]. It will be an offence should they not do so.

"The exclusion of the expansion of the electricity grid within the pre-assessed strategic corridors is based on the fact that the country has been developing grid infrastructure for many years and the impacts and mitigation measures are well known and exclusion will be based on the adherence to the standard and failure to comply with the standard is an offence," the department said.

The standard has been developed by environmental specialists and includes a public consultation and appeal process for each project.

The standard will reduce the timeframe between conceptualising a grid expansion project to its implementation, and means that energy can be provided to the user faster or on time in the case of new renewable energy developments.

The last set of four Notices published in July dealt with the consultation on the adoption of a generic (EMPr) for the management and mitigation of environmental impacts resulting from the implementation of the Working for (Wetlands, Ecosystems, Water and LandCare) projects, and the exclusion of these projects from the requirement to obtain an environmental authorisation on the basis that each project follows the requirement contained in the EMPr.

These projects related to the eradication of invasive plant species, and the rehabilitation of wetlands, ecosystems and degraded community farming land and the exclusion is for these projects only.

"It should be noted that the proposed exclusion of the 'Working for' programmes from the need to obtain environmental authorisation is based on the fact that they all have rehabilitation objectives, and are implemented through the Expanded Public Works Programme, which has a low impact on the environment.

"Because the programmes have been implemented for over 10 years, the impacts and mitigation measures employed are well-known and a full assessment process for each project is therefore not necessary," the department said.

None of these initiatives has been implemented, as they are in the consultation phase.

"It should be noted by participants of the Dear South Africa campaign that input into the departmental process is welcomed, but the information presented to the public should be accurate. The department values constructive, informed and cordial engagement," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, Aug 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls ...

NEET: TN govt seeks exemption of students from state

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs...

Man facing trial under POCSO Act commits suicide in Jammu; police order probe

A 25-year-old man, facing trial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Tawi here, prompting police to order a high-level probe into the incident, official...

Mamata Banerjee urges all CMs to together move Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE exams as students are not prepared.

Mamata Banerjee urges all CMs to together move Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE exams as students are not prepared....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020