UP hits record high with 1,44,802 COVID-19 tests

Uttar Pradesh achieved a remarkable feat as over 1.44 lakh tests were conducted in the state on Tuesday, informed Alok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "As Uttar Pradesh government approaches the 50 lakh testing mark, the state conducted the highest testing numbers yesterday with 1,44,802 tests. Even with such high numbers tested, the positivity rate came 4.2 for this day which indicates cases not being missed," Kumar tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), there are 49,575 active cases in Uttar Pradesh while 1,44,754 patients have recovered from the disease. The state recorded 3,059 deaths so far.