Lindiwe Sisulu to review NHBRC report on Talana Temporary Residential Units

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is studying a report from the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) on the Talana Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Following public concerns about the handing over of 40 units constructed for occupants in the overcrowded Talana Hostel by Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha, the National Department of Human Settlements instructed the NHBRC to investigate the quality and compliance status of the completed units.

The NHBRC carries out technical verification of the quality and compliance with norms and standards, as well as requirements, as set out in the National Housing Code (2009).

The Minister has received the report and she is currently studying it.

"The Minister will review the report and has made an undertaking that findings and recommendations on the Provincial Human Settlements project will be communicated to the public," the Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Department said on Tuesday.

Dissatisfaction on Mamelodi temporary structures considered

Sisulu has also noted the dissatisfaction of some members of the community about the construction of temporary emergency structures at Mamelodi hostels in Tshwane.

She said if residents of Mamelodi hostels prefer to wait for permanent houses instead of the temporary structures, consideration will be made.

"However, it is worth noting that these structures were being built to reduce the number of occupants in the overcrowded hostel units in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, and were not meant to be permanent as reported in some media houses," Sisulu said.

