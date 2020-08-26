Rain affects normal life in Odisha's Jajpur

Heavy rains affected normal life in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday. Those who had to venture out of their homes for work faced a tough time due to water-logging. Some people used makeshift boats made from banana trunks to cross water-logged areas.

Meanwhile, the water flow in the river Baitarani is expected to cross the danger mark at Swampatna in Kendujhar district due to torrential rains, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday. "River Baitarni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district of Odisha is rising rapidly and is expected to cross danger level," the Central Water Commission (CWC) tweeted earlier.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain/thundershowers occurred at Chhattisgarh and at many places over Gujarat state, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Coastal Karnataka. "Strong wind with speed reaching 50-60 kmph is very likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea; wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph over North Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin.