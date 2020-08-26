Polytechnic student held for 'sexually assaulting' minor in TN

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a student of a polytechnic college here, following which he was arrested, police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old boy took the victim, a class nine student, to an isolated spot near Peelamedu in the city and 'raped' her on August 24.

The matter came to light after the girl told her parents about her plight, following which a complaint was lodged, they said. A case under POCSO Act was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Wednesday, they added.