320 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested in Bengal
Two persons have been arrested with 320 kg ganja in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a Bihar-bound truck at Nagrakata Ekalavya School More on National Highway 31C on Tuesday and seized the cannabis worth Rs 32 lakh, a police officer said.
The truck driver and his helper, both residents of Nagaland, have been arrested, he said. The consignment coming from the northeastern state was bound for dry Bihar via Siliguri, the officer added.
