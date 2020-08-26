Haryana: Cong boycotts part of assembly session, says not given time to raise 'burning issues'

The Congress boycotted part of the Haryana Assembly's day-long session on Wednesday, claiming it was not given time to raise the "burning issues" concerning the people of the state. The party said it wanted an assurance from the government that "various scams" in the state will be probed either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a sitting high court judge.

Some Congress MLAs and lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala also protested over the short duration of the session. Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said his party legislators were not given time to raise the "burning issues" concerning the people of the state.

"We had given Calling Attention notices on various issues and we wanted to bring adjournment motions on some vital issues but we were given no time to raise these issues," he said. He said the Congress wanted a concrete assurance from the government that it will get "various scams, including liquor, paddy, mining, land registries scam, probed either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge… but they remained silent on this because they know they have things to hide".

"We boycotted the proceedings as they were not ready to listen to us," he added. The senior Congress leader said the government, during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House held shortly before the session, had assured him that only important legislative business would be conducted on Wednesday.

Despite this, an "attempt was made to put up unimportant bills which could have been deferred", Hooda claimed. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seven other BJP members, including the Speaker and two ministers, who have contracted COVID-19, were not present in the House.

Before entering the Assembly, some Congress MLAs, including Varun Chaudhary and Amit Sihag, held a symbolic protest against "widespread corruption" in the state and wore face masks which read "Against Corruption in COVID". However, they wore regular masks inside the House.

Hours before the proceedings of the House began, Chaudhary wrote to Acting Speaker Ranbir Gangwa demanding a longer session. He said many states have a high COVID-19 caseload but their assembly sessions were several days long.

Responding to the Opposition, Health Minister Anil Vij said the duration of the session was decided by the BAC. Pointing towards Congress MLAs, Vij said, "Either you announce in the House that you don't treat Hooda as your leader or abide by what has been agreed to because he was present at the BAC meeting." Speaking in the House, INLD's Chautala said the BJP-JJP government has been hit by scams.

"I had given 12 Calling Attention notices on various issues, but only two were admitted and the acting speaker said the replies had been put on the floor of the House and no discussion took place. There was no Question Hour and Zero Hour," said Chautala, who also walked out from the House in protest. Earlier, Gangwa told the House that it had been decided to curtail the session in view of the extraordinary circumstances prevailing due to COVID-19.

He assured the opposition members that the session would not be adjourned sine die and "would be treated in continuity" and convened as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves. They could take up issues in the next meeting, he said.

However, Chautala remained adamant on extending the session. He also insisted on discussing the Calling Attention notices. "What is the problem in holding the discussion when everyone sitting in the House has tested negative for COVID-19?" he asked.

"If you have admitted my two Calling Attention notices, then I have the right to seek discussion," he said. On Gangwa speaking about the current COVID-19 situation in the state, the INLD leader asked, "Who is dying here?" He said, "We have come to attend the session from 300 miles away. There are scams and people are facing difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. If things are not to be discussed, why did you call us?" Gangwa told him that the House has to meet at least once in six months to meet the constitutional requirement.