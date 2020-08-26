Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD: North to witness intense rainfall over next 4 days; orange alert for U’khand for Aug 27-28

In the national capital, the Yamuna was flowing near the warning mark on Wednesday and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of districts hit by floods went up to 19 with Shahjahanpur being added to the list.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:36 IST
IMD: North to witness intense rainfall over next 4 days; orange alert for U’khand for Aug 27-28
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The weather department Wednesday forecast intense rainfall activity over several parts of north India for the next four days and issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand for August 27 and 28 and a yellow alert for the subsequent two days. The India Meteorological Department has four colour-coded alerts -- green, yellow, orange and red --- based on weather pattern. Orange alert has also been issued for east Uttar Pradesh for August 28 and east Rajasthan (August 29-30). The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Jammu Kashmir (August 27), Himachal Pradesh (August 27-28), east Uttar Pradesh (August 27, 29-30), east Rajasthan (August 27-28), Punjab (August 27-28), Haryana, Delhi (August 27-29), west Rajasthan (August 29-30). Rains have been wreaking havoc across north India with many rivers flowing close to the danger mark. In the national capital, the Yamuna was flowing near the warning mark on Wednesday and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of districts hit by floods went up to 19 with Shahjahanpur being added to the list. "There are 19 flood-affected districts, where 922 villages are affected, of which 571 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.

Till Tuesday, 1,090 villages across 18 districts were affected. Of these, 620 villages had got marooned. The districts affected are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Santkabirnagar, Shahjananpur and Sitapur.

A 35-year-old man was killed and a bridge washed away as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said. Police also rescued 15 nomadic people, belonging to different families, after they were caught in flashfloods in the Ujh river near Rajbagh area of Kathua district, the officials said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All colleges will start in October, students expected to attend classes in person: Karnataka Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced that all college classes will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person. He announced that the academic year for various degree...

Green announces retirement after 15 seasons

Longtime Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons. Green, 34, broke the news in an interview with The Athletic.I actually had time to spend soul-searching, he told The Athletic. I found t...

Staff say sexism, racism and abuse are 'systemic' in U.N.-led climate fund

Seventeen employees of the worlds largest global climate fund, based in South Korea, have complained of sexism, racism and harassment within the troubled United Nations-led project.The current and former Green Climate Fund GCF workers said ...

COVID-19 measures extended till Sept 20 in WB, complete lockdown on Sept 7, 11, 12

COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday. Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020