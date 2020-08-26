Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO sets in motion long-pending proposal to enhance efficiency

A committee headed by Prof V Ramagopal Rao, Director of Delhi IIT, has been appointed to suggest measures to improve the efficiency of the DRDO laboratories across the country to boost the domestic defence production, government sources said. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has over 50 laboratories across the country which are engaged in developing defence technologies covering disciplines like aeronautics, armaments, combat vehicles, engineering systems, missiles, advanced computing and naval systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:04 IST
DRDO sets in motion long-pending proposal to enhance efficiency
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's premier defence research institute DRDO has set in motion a long-awaited process to usher in mega reforms aimed at helping it develop futuristic military weapons and support the government's initiative for bolstering the domestic defence production. A committee headed by Prof V Ramagopal Rao, Director of Delhi IIT, has been appointed to suggest measures to improve the efficiency of the DRDO laboratories across the country to boost the domestic defence production, government sources said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has over 50 laboratories across the country which are engaged in developing defence technologies covering disciplines like aeronautics, armaments, combat vehicles, engineering systems, missiles, advanced computing and naval systems. "The move to enhance the efficiency of the DRDO is in sync with the government's focus on boosting the domestic defence industry," said a source, adding several measures have already been taken to improve the functioning of the DRDO laboratories.

The sources said DRDO chairman Dr G. Satheesh Reddy will oversee the implementation of the reform initiatives. The government has already outlined its broad roadmap to make India a hub of defence manufacturing and has been taking policy initiatives to promote the domestic industry. On August 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024.

The committee headed by Rao includes Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S Somnath, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh and Director, Instruments Research and Development Establishment of DRDO Benjamin Lionel, the sources said. The committee has been tasked to recommend within the next one-and-half months specific measures to improve the efficiency of the DRDO including on the charter of duties of all laboratories so that they can work on new technologies with a new approach while avoiding any overlap. The DRDO has contributed significantly in developing various key weapons and military platforms for all the three services in the last six decades However, there has been a view in the government that the DRDO should enhance its efficiency further in sync with the government's focus on making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing.

The DRDO on Monday identified 108 military systems and subsystems like navigation radars, tank transporters and missile canisters for the domestic industry to design, develop and manufacture. The premier organisation said it will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on a requirement basis.

It has set a target of next year in developing the 108 systems and subsystems. India is one of the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement in the next five years. The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support the domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years that included an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian to play CPL

Spinner Pravin Tambe on Wednesday became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League CPL. The 48-year-old has achieved the feat as was named in Trinbago Knight Riders TKRs starting XI against St Lucia Zouks as one of three spin...

U.S. troops injured in interaction with Russian forces in Syria, U.S. officials say

A small number of U.S. troops were injured during an interaction with Russian forces in Syria, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.While such interactions between American and Russian forces are not rare, the incident highlights th...

Refugees at risk of hunger and malnutrition, as relief hit in Eastern Africa

According to WFP, over 2.7 million refugees in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, and Djibouti have been impacted, with food or cash transfers reduced between 10 to 30 per cent, as the socio-economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic redu...

Advertising revenue of entertainment industry to decline in FY21: ZEEL

Advertisers are coming back but it is still far from recovery and advertising revenue is expected to decline in 2020-21, leading media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd has said. Although Zee Entertainment Enterpris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020