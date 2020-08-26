Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district at about 6ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:49 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district at about 6:50 pm on Wednesday.
Earlier on August 21, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan had taken place then around 6.30 pm.
