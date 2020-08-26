Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district at about 6:50 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier on August 21, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan had taken place then around 6.30 pm.